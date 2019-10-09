Former Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy has reportedly been hired as outside counsel by the White House to assist in fighting a Congressional impeachment inquiry currently threatening President Donald Trump’s time in the White House.

The conservative firebrand, and recently hired contributor at Fox News made a name for himself serving in Congress as a consistently confrontational force, especially during Benghazi hearings that challenged the leadership of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the run-up to the 2016 general election that saw Trump elected president

On the morning following news that the White House is refusing to comply with the congressional impeachment inquiry by refusing to share information and documents from Congress, CNN’s New Day aired footage of Gowdy blasting the past administration for withholding “information and documents from Congress”

The footage came from Gowdy’s time in congress and was aired during a discussion between New Day anchor John Berman CNN legal analyst and Constitutional law professor Michael Gerhardt.

After a discussion about the constitutionality of Congress launching an impeachment inquiry without a vote (hint: the constitution doesn’t call for that), the issue came to Gowdy’s new role working with White House efforts in fighting the impeachment inquiry.

This led CNN producers to air footage from a 2012 Congressional hearing in which Gowdy blasted the Obama administration for what seems to be the very thing that the Trump administration is currently doing.

“The notion that you can withhold information and documents from Congress no matter whether you’re the party in power or not in power is wrong. Respect for the rule of law must mean something irrespective of the vicissitudes of political cycles.”

Berman noted that Gowdy “seems to be saying Congress has oversight responsibility that must be respected” by the Executive branch. Gerhardt confirmed Berman’s assessment with “That’s exactly what he was arguing then.”

