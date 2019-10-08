comScore

Trey Gowdy Reportedly Set to Join Trump Team as Outside Counsel on Impeachment Fight

By Reed RichardsonOct 8th, 2019, 7:19 pm

Trey Gowdy

The White House is reportedly in serious discussions with former Congressman and current Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy to take on the role of outside counsel to lead President Donald Trump’s fight against impeachment by House Democrats.

According to Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs and other reports, members of the president’s inner circle have been considering bringing in Gowdy for several weeks and, after a request by Trump, Gowdy has agreed.

 Gowdy, who led the House Select Committee in its years-long investigation of the terror attacks on US personnel in Benghazi, was a strong advocate for Congressional oversight of the executive branch during President Barack Obama’s administration. His committee famously questioned former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton under oath for 11 hours in the fall of 2015, during the middle of her presidential campaign.

After leaving Congress at the beginning of this year, Gowdy became a Fox New contributor where he was an outspoken critic of the former FBI Director James Comey , the Special Counsel investigation, and House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: