The View co-host Joy Behar confused the late Sen. Jesse Helms (R-NC) and the late great Olympian sprinter Jesse Owens, leaving her fellow co-hosts gobsmacked.

This moment happened during the first segment on Tuesday’s show about whether there is a double standard in that American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was not able to compete in the 2021 Summer Games while Russian skater Kamila Valieva who, like Richardson, tested positive for a banned substance, can still compete in the ongoing Winter Games. Richardson, who is Black, has decried race for the apparent double standard. Valieva is White.

Not only did Behar confuse Helms for Owens, but she mispronounced the last name of the late senator.

“In 1944 or whatever it was Jesse Helm won the Olympic gold,” said Behar. “If he had taken an enhancing drug we would not be considering Jesse Helm a hero today.”

“Jesse Helm,” asked co-host Whoopi Goldberg, sounding perplexed.

Guest co-host Ana Navarro said that Behar meant to say “Jesse Owens.”

Behar corrected herself and said that Helms was “a right-wing senator.”

“You’re sure you haven’t taken anything this morning,” Navarro asked Behar.

“I feel like I just took a hit on something,” said Behar.

“But Jesse Owens is who I’m talking about,” she added. “Who showed the Nazis what the Americans had. The grit that we have. If he had taken a drug, it would’ve been completely a disaster.”

Watch above, via ABC.

