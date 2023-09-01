Watters’ Co-Hosts Mortified When He Alludes To His ‘Office Romance’

Fox News’ Jesse Watters left his co-hosts gobsmacked while arguing that employees should head back to the office instead of working from home.

“What about office romance? You have no office ro—” Watters deadpanned, as his co-hosts howled.

“You don’t want to go there!” Jeanine Pirro bellowed while Fox News contributor Richard Fowler interjected, “That’s the third rail! Stop while you’re ahead!”

Before going to commercial, Pirro teased the next segment.

“The Fastest is up next because Jesse doesn’t need to talk,” she told viewers.

Watters infamously had a newsroom affair with a young associate producer named Emma DiGiovine in 2017 that put an end to his marriage. Watters’ wife Noelle, with whom he had twin girls, filed for divorce in 2018. According to a Fox spokesperson at the time:

Within 24 hours of Jesse Watters voluntarily reporting to the Chief of Human Resources in November 2017 that he was in a consensual relationship with a woman on his staff, management met with both parties and a decision was made for the woman to be transferred to work on another program on the network where she currently remains.

Watters and DiGiovine eventually married.

This wasn’t the first time Watters made his co-hosts uncomfortable when referring to his affair: He claimed last year he engaged in stalking-like behavior.

“When I was trying to get [my wife Emma] to date me, first thing I did, uh, I let the air out of her tires. She couldn’t go anywhere, she needed a lift. I said, ‘Hey, you need a lift?’ She hopped right in the car,” Watters claimed on an April 2022 episode of The Five.

He later said he was joking.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld referred to Watters as “basically the Zodiac killer,” while Pirro asked, “Is that the first time you did it or did you use that before?”

“Ah, it works like a charm,” Watters quipped.

In addition to co-hosting The Five, Watters slid into Tucker Carlson‘s old primetime slot at 8 p.m. Carlson was fired last spring after texts and emails emerged of him disparaging female Fox executives.

Other Fox News personalities fired over allegations of inappropriate behavior include Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly.

