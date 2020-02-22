Democratic strategist James Carville has made his distaste for Bernie Sanders quite clear, and he begrudgingly acknowledged Saturday that the Vermont senator is now firmly in the lead in the 2020 primary.

Carville joined MSNBC for Brian Williams’ caucus coverage, where Sanders has taken an early lead (Fox News just called the state for the senator). Carville responded that, “We now have a frontrunner” for the Democratic party.

Carville criticized the media soon afterwards by attributing Sanders’ lead to him not being “vetted in the press.”

There’s a clear, defined front-runner… It’s obvious Senator Sanders is going to do very well tonight. It’s obvious he’s the frontrunner. It’s obvious these other candidates are not sufficiently talked about. It’s obvious he’s never been vetted in the press. I’m not seeing the full-part series in The New York Times or The Washington Post or NBC News.

“We’re in a whole new ball game here, and this game could end a little after mid-March,” Carville continued. “Some of these candidates are going to have to make really hard decisions about who stays in and who gets out.”

