‘For F*ck’s Sake’: James Carville UNLOADS on Bernie, Demands Democrats Get ‘Sh*t Together’ to Beat Trump

You’ve probably noticed that James Carville has been publicly blasting the Democratic party and warning them about not going too far to the left if they want to beat President Donald Trump in November.

After his fiery commentary on MSNBC this week, Carville spoke with Vox to again sound alarms for Democrats.

“The fate of the world depends on the Democrats getting their shit together and winning in November. We have to beat Trump. And so far, I don’t like what I see. And a lot of people I talk to feel the same way,” he said. “The Republicans have destroyed their party and turned it into a personality cult, but if anyone thinks they can’t win, they’re out of their damn minds.”

He added, “For fuck’s sake, we’ve got Trump at Davos talking about cutting Medicare and no one in the party has the sense to plaster a picture of him up there sucking up to the global elites, talking about cutting taxes for them while he’s talking about cutting Medicare back home. Jesus, this is so obvious and so easy and I don’t see any of the candidates taking advantage of it.”

Carville went after Bernie Sanders in particular, saying he’s too big of an ideologue and that even in the scenario where he actually beats Trump, “there’s no chance in hell we’ll ever win the Senate with Sanders at the top of the party defining it for the public.”

“You’ve got Bernie Sanders talking about letting criminals and terrorists vote from jail cells. It doesn’t matter what you think about any of that, or if there are good arguments — talking about that is not how you win a national election,” Carville added.

Vox’s Sean Illing asked, “So your complaint is basically that the party has tacked too far to the left?”

Carville said, “They’ve tacked off the damn radar screen. And look, I don’t consider myself a moderate or a centrist. I’m a liberal. But not everything has to be on the left-right continuum. I love Warren’s day care plan just like I love Booker’s baby bonds. That’s the kind of stuff our candidates should explain and define clearly and repeatedly for voters and not get diverted by whatever the hell is in the air that day.”

He also invoked these tweets from New York TImes writer Binyamin Appelbaum as symbolic of the problem he’s talking about:

Do the Warren/Sanders "free public college" proposals include LSU, or would it only apply to actual schools? — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) January 14, 2020

Carville responded:

You know how fucking patronizing that is to people in the South or in the middle of the country? First, LSU has an unusually high graduation rate, but that’s not the point. It’s the goddamn smugness. This is from a guy who lives in New York and serves on the Times editorial board and there’s not a single person he knows that doesn’t pat him on the back for that kind of tweet. He’s so fucking smart. Appelbaum doesn’t speak for the Democratic Party, but he does represent the urbanist mindset. We can’t win the Senate by looking down at people. The Democratic Party has to drive a narrative that doesn’t give off vapors that we’re smarter than everyone or culturally arrogant.

You can read the full interview here.

