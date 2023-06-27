‘We’re Electing Idiots’: Liz Cheney Has The Answer For What’s Wrong With American Politics

Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) offered some tough love to the American political system on Monday night, remarks which landed her some high praise on CNN’s morning show Tuesday.

Anchor Phil Mattingly, speaking with Margaret Hoover and John Avlon, introduced the clip noting Cheney is “always so subtle.”

“I want you to take a listen to something she said,” before rolling the clip from an event at New York City’s Center for Culture and Arts.

“What we’ve done in our politics is create a situation where we’re electing idiots,” Cheney then says to loud laughter.

“And so I don’t look at it through the lens of like, you know, is this what I should do or what I shouldn’t do? I look at it through the lens of how do we elect serious people? And I think electing serious people can’t be partisan,” the former House Republican leader concluded.

“Amen,” Avlon replied.

“Yeah, she’s right. And probably what she would have gotten to in the next breath is why are we electing idiots?” responds Hoover, adding:

And part of the problem is we have this closed partisan primary process, particularly on the Republican side. It’s on the left too. And I know my husband gets so happy when I say that because he’s been saying it for 15 years. But if you look at the Republicans who survived in the last election, who voted to convict Donald Trump, who did not vote for Bret Kavanaugh, Lisa Murkowski, for example, or the two House Republicans who survived, they voted to convict or they voted to impeach. All of them came from states that have passed some kind of voting reform, some kind of electoral reform that allows for the primary process to play to a broader group of Americans, not a closed ideological extreme base of a party.

