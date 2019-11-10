President Donald Trump recently lashed out at “Never Trumper Republicans” and called them “human scum.”

The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

Recently, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham defended POTUS when asked about it, “The people who are against him, and who have been against him, and working against him since the day they took office are just that.”

Grisham appeared on Fox News’ MediaBuzz today and Howard Kurtz noted the blowback both she and the president got over that.

Kurtz asked if she has any second thoughts.

“No, I don’t have any second thoughts,” Grisham responded. “It’s funny that I would get criticized for doing my job, which is to support the president. I speak for the president and I’m always going to support the things that he said. I’m not sure why I got criticized for it.”

“I don’t think people should be working within our government that are actively trying to work for the president that have done so much in the country,” she added. “I do stand by my language, I don’t think it’s okay for anybody in my government to be working against our government and our American people.”

Kurtz also asked Grisham about her statement decrying “radical unelected bureaucrats” testifying in the impeachment inquiry.

Pointing to the book from “Anonymous,” Grisham said, “There are people working inside our government actively against the President of the United States. That’s something that should concern this country, it’s not okay and I will continue to put statements out saying just that.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

