CNN’s Chris Cuomo absolutely torched Donald Trump’s latest spin about the coronavirus pandemic, calling out as “bullshit” the president’s claims that contracted the virus because he is a “leader” and not because his White House recklessly and intentionally ignored mask wearing and other public health guidelines.

As he began his Monday night show, Cuomo rolled video of Trump’s highly orchestrated arrival back at the White House after three days in Walter Reed Medical Center, where the still-infected president ostentatiously removed his mask for a photo op before entering the building with his mask off, a moment that was quickly turned into a PR video.

“There he is reshooting the scene for his own ad,” Cuomo noted before adopting a Trump persona. “I hold rallies and I tell you to ignore masks and I rip mine off as I vanquish the virus, for I am a leader. Fear not, Covid!”

“What a bunch of BULLSHIT!” Cuomo railed.

“If you want to know the reality, the truth, okay, the virus is the truth,” Cuomo added. “The virus doesn’t care about left and right. The virus does what’s reasonable. You give me a chance I will spread. You keep away from me, you don’t give me a chance. I run out of hosts. I die. I’m the truth. If you are doing the right thing, you don’t see me that much. If you are doing the wrong thing, you do. The White House is literally what we fear the most, a rash of contagion called a cluster.”

The CNN host then called out Trump’s Sunday “victory lap” in a presidential SUV, which ignited a wave of outrage for possibly exposing his Secret Service security detail to unnecessary risk of catching the virus from him.

“Now they have to quarantine,” Cuomo noted of the Secret Service agents caught up in Trump’s basking in adulation. “He doesn’t give a damn. And now, I do not have to feign any extra measure of compassion. He returned to a cluster and took his mask off. That is, covidiocy, he is a cov-idiot. You are disrespecting the president? No. He disrespected the presidency. All that is left is the residue of outrage. That’s the only emotion I have.”

“He didn’t beat the virus. He is not better than anybody who didn’t beat the virus or takes time. He is not stronger than I am,” Cuomo said dismissively. “He got every advantage. He has use of all the things he denies the rest of us. He is supposed to get tested every day with the test that you can turn around quickly and know what’s going on. Did he do them? Did he even use what’s at his disposal that the rest of us are desperate for. That our kids need in our classes that he does not discuss? No.”

“Why is he saluting? A salute is a gesture of respect,” Cuomo said, circling back to Trump’s photo op on the White House balcony. “Literally every aspect of his pandemic experience and response exhibits disrespect. I am not upset because I’m surprised. I am not upset because I’m judging. I’m upset because so many of you contact me sick. And desperate. And scared. And I can do nothing, and this man who can do everything does nothing.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

