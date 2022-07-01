‘What a Coward’: Former GOP Congressman Rips Mark Meadows, ‘Who Did Nothing’ During Capitol Riot

Former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois slammed ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after his former aide testified he largely did nothing as the 2021 Capitol riot unfolded.

Cassidy Hutchinson told the House Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday that her boss appeared apathetic as supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building where Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election. She testified that Meadows was “seemingly unwilling to engage” those who urged him to ask the president to act.

CNN’s Pamela Brown noted the network reported that an intermediary for Meadows contacted Hutchinson before her testimony in an effort to influence her. A spokesperson for Meadows denied the report.

“How big of a deal is this?” she asked Walsh.

“It should be a big deal, but in the grand scheme of things it may not be,” he replied. “I end this week still with the image of this 26-year-old courageous woman who sat and stood in front of the world. And, contrast that with Mark Meadows. What a coward. He’s not alone, but the fact that this all went on and he did nothing and she’s prepared and has spoken. It’s really impressive.”

“Quite a dichotomy,” said Brown.

Xochitl Hinojosa agreed and noted that since Tuesday there’s been an effort by anonymous sources attempting to cast doubt on Cassidy’s testimony. She told the committee she heard a secondhand story about an “irate” Trump grabbing the steering wheel of the car that was driving back to the White House on Jan. 6, 2021 after a rally at the Ellipse. He allegedly demanded he be driven to the Capitol instead.

“I think you will see a bunch of people try to discredit her,” Hinojosa said. “You’ve seen that over the last few days.”

“To me, it’s almost a distraction,” Walsh said. “The big story is the president of the United States knew his supporters were armed. He knew they were going to the Capitol and he told them to. That, to me, was the big news.”

