‘What is Happening At Your House?!’: The View Cracks Up as Joy Behar’s Husband Photobombs the Shot

Joy Behar’s husband accidentally photobombed her shot while filming The View on Wednesday morning — causing her fellow hosts to crack up at the scene.

Behar was addressing the fiery interview between CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) when a dark object suddenly appeared on the screen.

“We all love Wolf, but he was out of line,” Behar said, but as she attempted to review the interview, the obstruction on the screen kept growing. “Steve, you’re in front of the camera, darling,” Behar said eventually, prompting her fellow hosts to crack up.

“What is happening at your house, girl!?” Whoopi Goldberg asked between laughs.

“I didn’t know if it was a bug or a fly,” Sunny Hostin added, presumably referencing the now infamous fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head as he debated Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Behar later explained the now very common Zoom photobomb: her husband, Steve, was simply trying to adjust the screen that shows Behar footage of her fellow hosts.

“My work husband is the one whose arm was in the camera two seconds ago,” Behar explained. “That is my work husband, and my husband. I mean, it’s crazy. This is crazy.”

Sara Haines then asked what Steve could have been doing to get his arm right in the shot.

“You know — you all have a camera that shows your faces, right?” Behar said. “So, I can see who I’m talking to, meaning you, and he was trying to get it back. But he was, like, he just plows through. Listen. I take the Emmy back. He’s not getting an Emmy. This is it.”

