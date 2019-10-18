White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham defended the widely panned press conference in which Trump’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney undermined the president’s case against his own impeachment — before walking it back hours later.

Grisham, appearing on Fox & Friends, took shots at the White House press corps, calling the briefing “theater”: “It is about people wanting to be on TV and making names for themselves.”

“[Mulvaney] was over there for more than 30 minutes, he took probably 40 questions, people were talking over one another, he did a great job,” she continued. “He mentioned the same message over and over and over, and now the media of course is — we put a statement out clarifying some of the things that the media got themselves in a tizzy over.”

As part of a freewheeling presser with White House reporters, Mulvaney confirmed that military aid was withheld from Ukraine in order to pressure the country into investigating Democrats. The comments, which Mulvaney walked back in a statement later on, blew up Trump’s insistence there was no quid pro quo with Ukraine.

As many have pointed out, the attempts from Mulvaney to suggest he misspoke are undermined by the fact that ABC’s Jonathan Karl followed up during the press conference.

“But to be clear, what you just described is a quid pro quo,” Karl said. “It is funding will not flow unless the investigation into the Democrats’ server happens as well.”

“We do that all the time with foreign policy,” Mulvaney replied.

According to CNN, the presser left the White House legal team “baffled” and the Justice Department officials furious. Fox News host Sean Hannity called Mulvaney “dumb.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]