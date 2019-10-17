Fox News host Sean Hannity could not manage a defense for Mick Mulvaney’s bizarre press conference, with Hannity calling him “dumb” and “idiotic.”

“What is Mulvaney even talking about? I just think he’s dumb, I really do. I don’t even think he knows what he’s talking about. That’s my take on it,” Hannity said.

During his radio show Thursday, Hannity appeared exasperated with the acting White House Chief of Staff’s presser where he admitted to a quid pro quo with a foreign power; Mulvaney insisting President Donald Trump asking Ukraine to investigate a political foe for him in exchange for military aid was appropriate.

During an exchange with ABC’s Jon Karl, Mulvaney said ““Did he also mention to me in the past the corruption that related to the DNC server? Absolutely. No question about that. But that’s it, and that’s why we hung up the money.”

Hannity went on to argue the transcript of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president actually clears Trump of wrongdoing.

“This is why, I think, some of these people are so stupid. Read the transcript. We don’t need a non-whistleblower whistleblower. You don’t need a chief of staff’s idiotic interpretation of things, when the president and the president of Ukraine and everybody else can read it all themselves. That’s what’s amazing,” Hannity said.

