Whoopi Goldberg Forced to Apologize For Implying TPUSA Fans Were Nazis After Charlie Kirk Calls Out Silence in First View Apology

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg was forced to apologize for implying that attendees at Turning Point USA’s summit were Nazis.

Goldberg’s apology on Thursday comes one day after The View co-host Sara Haines read a legal note apologizing for lumping in TPUSA with neo-Nazis who protested outside the pro-Trump youth group’s summit.

On Monday’s episode, Goldberg accused TPUSA of allowing the neo-Nazis to enter their event.

“You let them in and you knew what they were, so you are complicit,” she said, later clarifying that her “point was more metaphorical.”

Despite Haines’ apology, TPUSA slammed Goldberg for not retracting her remarks.

“The View has issued yet another formal correction to TPUSA and its students LIVE on air. The apology was issued by Sara Haines. Whoopi remained silent and has not retracted her comments that TPUSA ‘metaphorically’ embraced ‘Nazis,’” tweeted TPUSA on Wednesday.

UPDATE: The View has issued yet another formal correction to TPUSA and its students LIVE on air. The apology was issued by Sara Haines. Whoopi remained silent and has not retracted her comments that TPUSA “metaphorically” embraced “Nazis.” https://t.co/rcTawUTbpX pic.twitter.com/rANUlmXZwO — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) July 27, 2022

“In Monday’s conversation about Turning Point USA, I put the young people at the conference in the same category as the protesters outside, and I don’t like it when people make assumptions about me and it’s not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did,” said Goldberg. “So my bad. I’m sorry.”

