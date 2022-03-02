On Wednesday’s The View, Whoopi Goldberg took none too kindly to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) heckling President Joe Biden as he delivered the State of the Union address the night before.

Biden spoke about veterans with cancer, before recounting how his son and Iraq war veteran Beau Biden died of cancer in 2015. During his remarks, Boebert shouted, “Thirteen!” in an apparent reference to the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in Kabul last year as they assisted in the full military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Boebert was immediately booed.

Goldberg took exception:

“Let me point something else out. In 2020, she opposed a bill to fund the military. [sic, it was 2021] because she didn’t like Democratic politics. Babe!”

She explained that Boebert doesn’t have to like the president in order to “respectful of him talking about the military and his son”:

Now, don’t talk about the military unless you really want to talk about the military. You can’t do what they do. That’s why we revere them – because they do the stuff we can’t do. And the minute you poop on them, you poop on them like [Donald Trump] did, talking about those gold star families, talking about [John] McCain as not being a hero. Who the hell do you think you are, little girl? Who do you think you are? You know. You don’t have to–you don’t have to like this president to be respectful of him talking about the military and his son, who died. You don’t have to do that. You don’t have to like him, but you must be respectful. you gotta be.

Boebert said in 2021 the military should be funded, but she objected to that particular legislation.

“Taxpayers deserve better,” the congresswoman said at the time. “And that’s what I’ll continue to fight for every day.”

Watch above via ABC.

