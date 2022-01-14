Whoops? CNN Chyron Labels Sen. Sinema a Republican During Anderson Cooper 360

CNN mistakenly labeled Sen. Krysten Sinema as a Republican on Thursday night during Anderson Cooper 360.

The error, putting an (R) instead of (D) next to the senator’s name on the chyron came at a particularly convenient moment as Cooper was airing footage of Sinema’s Senate floor speech declaring her opposition to getting rid of the filibuster – a speech much maligned by critics on the left.

Sinema’s speech on Thursday, which effectively derailed her party’s voting rights agenda, sparked so much anger within the ranks of her own party, a headline in Insider on Friday declared, “Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s filibuster speech has reenergized progressive efforts to find someone to primary and oust the Arizona Democrat.”

During the speech, Sinema said, “while I continue to support these bills, I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country.”

She added, “There’s no need for me to restate my longstanding support for the 60-threshold to pass legislation. And there’s no need for me to restate its role protecting our country from wild reversals in federal policy.”

Whether or not the error was an intentional political protest by a CNN staffer or a genuine mistake, we may never know, but the circumstances certainly raise the prospect it was a politically motivated prank.

Watch above via CNN

