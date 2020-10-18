The legendary Alan Alda was featured on this week’s Fox News Sunday as the Power Player of the Week, and the iconic star of M*A*S*H spoke to Chris Wallace about his embrace of social media and podcasting in recent years.

Alda, who recently spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci on his podcast, said, “What we really need now, more effective communication not only about covid, but need to communicate with each other better about the things we value.”

He’s spinning off his Clear + Vivid podcast for a new series called Science Clear + Vivid on the importance of scientific research and greater public understanding.

Wallace asked Alda what the secret to communicating is, and he rather succinctly answered, “Ironically, I think the secret to group communication is listening.”

Alda referenced the nickname his staff has given him — “the world’s oldest millennial” — and said, “I plan to keep figuring out what’s worth doing and having fun and laughing right up until the last.”

“You’ll never be able to quote my last words, because I hope it’ll be a laugh.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]