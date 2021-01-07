‘YOU ARE SCUM OF THE EARTH!’ Meghan McCain Destroys Capitol Mob, Calls for Trump to Be Removed

Meghan McCain took the lead on The View with a devastating condemnation of President Donald Trump and his supporters over Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Whoopi Goldberg opened the Thursday show by pronouncing the mob “domestic terrorists,” and she blasted Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and their cohorts for inciting the mob that laid siege to Congress. When Goldberg handed the floor over to McCain, she called it “one of America’s darkest days” and said Trump is “clearly a president who has turned into a mad king.”

“At this point,” McCain said, “I’m calling on all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout. We have to invoke the 25th amendment. We cannot withstand this. Our country cannot go on like this, and we cannot possibly risk the idea that we could have more violence between now and President Biden getting inaugurated.”

McCain grew steadily more emotional as she went on by scorching “these bastards” for calling themselves “patriots” and draping themselves in American imagery as they rioted against the 2020 election.

You are not patriots! You do not represent America! You are scum of the earth who are using and abusing and bastardizing all that I love and have grown up with for your own sick agenda! And that agenda has been directly sent by President Trump, and then he didn’t disavow it. He didn’t send in the National Guard, and then he called them ‘special’ and said ‘we love them.’ Ivanka Trump called these people ‘patriots.’ I am a patriot. I come from a patriotic family. I come from a family of service, as does everyone on this show. You are hurting our country! You are becoming a national embarrassment and we have to get him out immediately, because this cannot stand.

Watch above, via ABC.

