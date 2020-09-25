Things got pretty heated on Fox News’ The Daily Briefing Friday as Democrat Chris Hahn and ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp threw down over the upcoming Supreme Court battle.

Dana Perino asked about President Donald Trump releasing his list of Supreme Court nominees while hitting his opponent Joe Biden for not doing the same.

Hahn said the criticism is “ridiculous” because Trump got a list “handed to him by the Federalist Society.” He argued it would be “foolish” for Biden or any candidate to put out a list “because then the campaign will turn into what these people have done rather than what that candidate is planning to do for America.”

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is widely viewed as the president’s likely nominee. Earlier on Fox News Mark Meadows said Democrats are already going after potential nominees on their faith.

Schlapp said, “For Amy Coney Barrett or someone like her to be nominated to the court, she’s already had numerous stories about how her faith is extreme because she actually believes in God or actually believes in these biblical ideas. What a double standard.”

Hahn responded a minute later and said, “As for what Matt just said about Democrats attacking her faith, nobody’s attacking her faith. They’re attacking the fact that she would take away health care for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions. As she wrote as a law professor when Justice Roberts ruled that Obamacare was constitutional, she’s on the record on that, she will take away that health care and look, I don’t know what’s Christian about taking away health care from millions of people.”

Hahn continued going off and said, “I, for one, read the Bible, and the Bible says take care of those in need. So I don’t know if that has anything to do with her Christian faith or a wrong reading of the Constitution…”

“Kamala Harris, Dianne Feinstein, and other members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have specifically targeted the faith of Catholic nominees,’ Schlapp responded. “This is anti-Catholic bias!”

“You’re twisting,” Hahn said.

“If Joe Biden is even going to pretend that he believes in his church, his teachings, he can’t allow his surrogates and his running mate to go after a nominee’s faith. And the fact is they’re already started…” Schlapp said.

“Nobody’s doing that,” Hahn responded.

Finally Perino jumped in and said, “Okay, you guys, you have to stop, I have to run,” before going to break.

You can watch above, Via Fox News.

