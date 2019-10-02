‘You Sound a Little Slurry’: Corey Lewandowski Called Out By Fox Host for Acting Drunk on the Air in Wild Interview
A Fox Business host accused former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of being drunk on the air Wednesday.
In a wild interview on Kennedy, the eponymous host called out Lewandowski for overindulging after a series of remarks in which he could clearly be heard slurring his words.
“Corey?” Kennedy said.
“Yes?” Lewandowski replied, after a momentary pause.
“Did you have merlot with dinner?”
“No!” Lewandowski said, chuckling. “Should I have?”
“You sound a little slurry,” Kennedy said.
Lewandowski denied that charge, and then pivoted to a rant about the Ukraine controversy. During his commentary, background laughter could be heard from Kennedy’s studio.
Kennedy thanked her guest.
“Maybe [he could use] a cup of coffee,” she said — after dismissing him from the show.
Watch above, via Fox Business.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com