A Fox Business host accused former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of being drunk on the air Wednesday.

In a wild interview on Kennedy, the eponymous host called out Lewandowski for overindulging after a series of remarks in which he could clearly be heard slurring his words.

“Corey?” Kennedy said.

“Yes?” Lewandowski replied, after a momentary pause.

“Did you have merlot with dinner?”

“No!” Lewandowski said, chuckling. “Should I have?”

“You sound a little slurry,” Kennedy said.

Lewandowski denied that charge, and then pivoted to a rant about the Ukraine controversy. During his commentary, background laughter could be heard from Kennedy’s studio.

Kennedy thanked her guest.

“Maybe [he could use] a cup of coffee,” she said — after dismissing him from the show.

