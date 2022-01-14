‘You’re Not a Democrat’: MSNBC Contributor Derides ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ Sinema and Manchin

MSNBC contributor Dean Obeidallah called Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) the “Bonnie and Clyde” of the Democratic Party on Friday.

Obeidallah and Bakari Sellers joined The ReidOut to discuss reservations Sinema and Manchin have both shared about eliminating the filibuster so that President Joe Biden can advance his election reform bills across the goal line.

During the interview, Reid asked Sellers to comment about a potential vote next week on ending the filibuster for Biden’s voting rights bills — if for no other reason than to see where moderate Democrats stand on the issue.

Sellers, in his response, went after “White” moderates, such as Sinema, Manchin, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT).

“They want to be on the side of the Bull Conners, of the Lester Maddoxes, of the George Wallaces, the individuals who stood in the way of racial progress in this country,” Sellers said.

Obeidallah was later asked by Reid about Manchin’s opposition to Build Back Better, which she claimed would have helped with families struggling to cope with rising inflation. Obeidallah went after both Manchin and Sinema in his response.

“I think first of all, we need to get–this is my idea for Sinema and Manchin: body doubles,” Obeidallah said. “They get body doubles to go in and cast the vote in favor of getting rid of the filibuster.

“I’m out of ideas for these two. They’re the Bonnie and Clyde of obstruction, at this point.”

Obeidallah then said both senators are not Democrats:

Inflation affects the lower income even more painfully, so now he’s taking money from people in his state and he doesn’t care and. That’s not what Democrats do. That’s what Republicans do. Same thing with Sinema and Manchin on, if you’re gonna preserve the filibuster over preserving our democracy, you’re not a Democrat. It’s that simple. I never said this before about a fellow Democrat, that you’re in the wrong party, but when it comes to preserving our democracy, that’s the red line. Too many people have sacrificed and been killed for that right to vote to just filibuster it away.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

