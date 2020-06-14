CNN’s Brian Stelter had Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis on Reliable Sources to talk about the the president’s re-election campaign and their threat to sue the network over a poll showing Joe Biden leading Trump by 14 points…It quickly degenerated into a complete trainwreck of a conversation.

The Trump campaign sent a cease and desist letter to CNN last week, demanding they apologize and delete a poll showing Biden with a formidable lead over the president, which is consistent with other recent polls on the ex-veep’s 2020 fortunes. When Stelter asked Ellis what legal claim they can make against the network, she immediately launched into vague but blistering attacks on CNN’s polling procedures while Stelter pointed out that they were adhering to typical polling standards.

“The only reason CNN published this because it’s junk science,” Ellis said. She went on by brushing off questions to define her complaints in order to keep scorching the network as “activism” and “fake news.”

“Your comment about polling and industry standards is totally false,” Stelter countered. “It’s important to interrupt when you share fake information.”

This led to approximately 13 minutes of explosive dialogue where Ellis complained about Stelter’s questions and threatened to sue the network over anti-Trump opinion pieces. She continued to lob numerous insults at CNN while Stelter continued to call out her untrue claims, and asked her how the Trump campaign is going to sue over an opinion.

Stelter attempted to move the fruitless conversation along by asking if the Trump campaign is trying to loosen up libel laws to go after opinions they don’t like, which he called an “inappropriate” publicity stunt for their “anti-media agenda.” Ellis continued to claim CNN’s opinion pieces are not protected by the First Amendment, to which, Stelter brushed off her threats and said “let’s see what happens in court.”

The two continued to battle over the Trump campaign’s strategy, and eventually, Stelter arrived at Trump’s false claims about the elderly man who was pushed down by Buffalo police. As Ellis claimed Trump is “all about truth and facts,” Stelter realized the situation was futile and told her “you’re wasting my time.”

Don’t worry though, the food fight went on for several more minutes…

Watch above, via CNN.

