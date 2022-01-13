‘Zero for Two’: Katy Tur Laughs After Flubbing Attempts to Throw MSNBC’s Feed to Manchin, Schumer

MSNBC’s Katy Tur gave viewers a funny look at how the cable news sausage gets made when she tried, and failed, to divert the network’s feed to Capitol Hill.

President Joe Biden was in Congress on Thursday to meet with lawmakers about his push for voting reforms, so Tur spoke with Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell to break down the political back-and-forth. As Todd was giving his analysis, Tur broke in to announce “We have Joe Manchin speaking right now. Let’s listen to him.”

The feed cut to Congress, but it turns out West Virginia senator was walking away at that very moment.

“He almost knew I was going to go and put him on television,” Tur chuckled. Mitchell got a few of her own words in after that, but Tur announced she was diverting the feed to Chuck Schumer, only to see the Senate majority leader walk away too.

“I’m zero for two,” Tur sheepishly said while Mitchell and Todd laughed over the unfortunate mishap.

“Some bad luck,” said Todd, who admitted “I know that feeling.”

Live TV, everyone!

