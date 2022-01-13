‘Trump is the bin Laden of Jan 6!!’ Dean Obeidallah Declares Jan. 6 was a ‘Trump Terrorist Attack from Start to Finish’

jan 6 riots clash with capitol police

Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images.

Political commentator Dean Obeidallah reacted to the arrest of 11 members of the Oath Keepers for seditious conspiracy for their alleged actions related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, posting multiple tweets calling for charges to be filed against former President Donald Trump and comparing him to Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, was arrested by the FBI along with 10 other members of the organization, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Multiple other members of the Oath Keepers have been previously indicted on charges of conspiracy and obstruction of Congress, but this is the first time that the DOJ has invoked a charge of “seditious conspiracy” against alleged participants in the Jan. 6 riot.

After the story broke, Obeidallah posted multiple tweets responding to the news, focusing on what the new charges might mean for the former president.

Reached for comment by Mediaite, Obeidallah noted that he had been “tweeting for months that Trump is the bin Laden of January 6.”

“Without Bin Laden, there is unlikely a 9/11,” explained Obeidallah, and “without Trump, there is 100% no January 6 act of ‘domestic terrorism’ as the FBI has classified that attack.”

Obeidallah then mentioned a recent episode of his SiriusXM program, The Dean Obeidallah Show, in which former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner offered a similar conclusion, calling Jan. 6 “a Donald Trump production from start to finish” and expressing confidence he could convince a jury to convict the former president. “Give me three hours in front of a DC jury,” said Kirschner, saying that getting a conviction would be like the proverbial “shooting fish in a barrel.”

The bottom line, Obeidallah continued, was that if Trump had “accepted his loss instead of radicalizing people with election lies, calling them to be there on Jan 6 for a ‘wild’ time” and “direct[ing] the crowd chanting ‘Fight for Trump’ to head to the Capitol to ‘Stop the steal,’ there’s absolutely no Jan 6.”

“It’s time Trump be charged,” he concluded.

