‘Trump is the bin Laden of Jan 6!!’ Dean Obeidallah Declares Jan. 6 was a ‘Trump Terrorist Attack from Start to Finish’

Political commentator Dean Obeidallah reacted to the arrest of 11 members of the Oath Keepers for seditious conspiracy for their alleged actions related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, posting multiple tweets calling for charges to be filed against former President Donald Trump and comparing him to Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, was arrested by the FBI along with 10 other members of the organization, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday. Multiple other members of the Oath Keepers have been previously indicted on charges of conspiracy and obstruction of Congress, but this is the first time that the DOJ has invoked a charge of “seditious conspiracy” against alleged participants in the Jan. 6 riot.

After the story broke, Obeidallah posted multiple tweets responding to the news, focusing on what the new charges might mean for the former president.

REMINDER: Oath Keepers boss told followers before Capitol riot that Trump ‘wants us to make it WILD,’ court document says. When will TRUMP be CHARGED?!!! https://t.co/NmyUAycWQ9 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 13, 2022

REMINDER: One of the Oath Keepers charged today with Seditious conspiracy had communicated with others in group weeks before Jan 6 writing that Trump “called us all to the Capitol and wants us to make it wild!!! Sir Yes Sir!!!” Time to charge Trump! https://t.co/kzkFgF2olk — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 13, 2022

The Oath Keepers ONLY came to DC on Jan 6 because as they wrote in text messages: Trump called them there and told them to make it “WILD.” Jan 6 was a Trump terrorist attack from start to finish. Trump is the Bin Laden of Jan 6!! https://t.co/s5kfClEC6L — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 13, 2022

Reached for comment by Mediaite, Obeidallah noted that he had been “tweeting for months that Trump is the bin Laden of January 6.”

“Without Bin Laden, there is unlikely a 9/11,” explained Obeidallah, and “without Trump, there is 100% no January 6 act of ‘domestic terrorism’ as the FBI has classified that attack.”

Obeidallah then mentioned a recent episode of his SiriusXM program, The Dean Obeidallah Show, in which former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner offered a similar conclusion, calling Jan. 6 “a Donald Trump production from start to finish” and expressing confidence he could convince a jury to convict the former president. “Give me three hours in front of a DC jury,” said Kirschner, saying that getting a conviction would be like the proverbial “shooting fish in a barrel.”

The bottom line, Obeidallah continued, was that if Trump had “accepted his loss instead of radicalizing people with election lies, calling them to be there on Jan 6 for a ‘wild’ time” and “direct[ing] the crowd chanting ‘Fight for Trump’ to head to the Capitol to ‘Stop the steal,’ there’s absolutely no Jan 6.”

“It’s time Trump be charged,” he concluded.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com