Bill Maher Rips Liberals Because ‘They Under-Romanticize America’ — Where You Aren’t Murdered for Telling Jokes

Comic and pundit Bill Maher used the murder of comedian Nazar Mohammad by the Taliban as an opportunity to lash out — at liberals.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted his New Rules segment to what he titled “The Lesson of Afghanistan,” telling his audience about the killing of the Kandahar policeman and social media comedian who went by the performance moniker Khasha Zwan, and extrapolating a lesson from it.

“They forced him into a car, tortured and then executed him. A comedian. Nothing like that hits a little close to home for me. I’ve had two presidents up my ass,” Maher said, referring to former Presidents George W. Bush’s administration, which criticized the remarks Maher made after 9/11, and Donald Trump, who sued Maher for making a joke about his orangutanian lineage.

Yeah, I mean, neither experience was pleasant, but I didn’t have to worry about being dragged till I’m dead behind a Toyota Tacoma, have a little perspective about the stuff we howl about here,” Maher said.

I’m sorry your professor said something you didn’t like, that won’t be a problem with the Taliban because you’re not allowed to go to school. In Saudi Arabia, grown women can be jailed for doing the kind of things we think of as routine without the permission of a male guardian. China rounds you up if you’re the wrong religion and puts you in camps. More children in Burkina Faso work than are in school. Only five percent of Burundians have electricity. The homicide rate in Honduras is eight times what it is here. The inflation rate in Venezuela is two thousand seven hundred and nineteen percent. The Philippines in the last five years has put to death twenty seven thousand low level drug dealers. My old job. In North Korea, people starve to death. The only people who starve here are doing it for a role. And the only people who have no water live in California.

Maher went on to say, of Afghanistan, that “We’re not the bad guys oppression is what we were trying to stop in Afghanistan. We failed. But any immigrant will tell you we’ve largely succeeded here.”

“And yet the overriding thrust of current ideology is that America is rotten to the core, irredeemably racist from the moment it was founded, and so oppressive, sexist and homophobic, we can’t find a host for the Oscars or Jeopardy!” Maher cracked. “Oh, yeah, I’m sure you heard the new Jeopardy guy is out because he said boobies in 2014.”

And so it went, as Maher set out to prove that the lesson of the Taliban murdering a comedian is that Americans should complain less about America.

