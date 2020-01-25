Des Moines Register Endorses Elizabeth Warren Ahead of Iowa Caucus

The Des Moines Register has endorsed Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, in an anticipated editorial that comes days before Iowa caucus-goers head to the polls.

The board endorsed the Massachusetts senator for the Democratic primary on Saturday, writing that Warren “wants fair markets, with rules and accountability. She wants a government that works for people, not one corrupted by cash.”

“Former Vice President Joe Biden would restore credibility in the White House and respect among allies around the world. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg brings refreshingly smart, youthful optimism. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota offers a track record of bipartisan achievement. Much like Warren, Bernie Sanders champions the working class. But at this moment, our country needs more. We need a president who can work the levers of government to translate ideas into signed laws and effective regulations. We need a president committed to bringing our troops home from open-ended foreign entanglements. We need a president who understands that the American dream itself is at risk: the ideal that someone who works hard and plays by the rules can get ahead, and that their children will do even better. With Warren, the Oval Office will be occupied by someone who has made rebuilding the middle class her life’s work.”

The Register’s single endorsement comes after The New York Times decided to dual-endorse both Warren and Klobuchar.

The Iowa Caucus will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 3 – nearly a week from now.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]