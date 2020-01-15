Drudge Report Debate Poll: Klobuchar and Sanders Unexpected Top Performances

The Drudge Report published online survey poll late Tuesday night to garner the reaction of his readers on who they thought did best among the six Democratic candidates exchanging blows in Iowa – vying to take on President Donald Trump this coming November.

As of publishing, there have been 60,280 total votes, the Drudge poll has Senator Amy Klobuchar polling at 25% with at the time of print 15,321 votes followed closely by Senator Bernie Sanders at 23% with 13,552 votes.



**DRUDGE POLL** WHO WON DEM DEBATE?

KLOBUCHAR – 25.42% (15,321 votes)

SANDERS – 22.48% (13,552 votes)

STEYER – 17.09% (10,304 votes)

BUTTIGIEG – 14.57% (8,782 votes)

BIDEN – 13.41% (8,083 votes)

WARREN – 7.03% (4,238 votes)

Tom Steyer followed with 17%, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 15%, former Vice President Joe Biden garnering 13% of votes, and finally Senator Elizebeth Warren at 7%.

While Drudge’s poll is not scientific, the survey does reveal a surprise statement of support for Senator Amy Klobuchar, or at least which base of support is most enthusiastic about driving numbers up.

You can vote for who you thought was the big winner of last night’s debate in the poll here. This story will be updated as the poll continues to gain votes.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]