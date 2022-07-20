‘Hasta la Vista, Baby!’ Boris Johnson Bids Adieu by Quoting Terminator 2

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrated his time leading his party by quoting the 1991 hit science fiction film Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Two weeks after he announced he would resign following a series of scandals, Johnson addressed members of Parliament and a country living in a post-Brexit world.

“We got Brexit done and though the re-joiners and the revengers were left plotting and planning and biding their time – and I’ll have more to say about the events of the last few weeks and months in due course – we delivered on every single one of our promises,” he said during prepared remarks.

Johnson continued by asking his predecessor, whomever that might be, to “stay close to the Americans, stick up for the Ukrainians, stick up for freedom and democracy everywhere.

He also asked that person to focus on “deregulation” and to be mindful of the past and hopeful for the future.

“Mission largely accomplished,” he said, before he uttered perhaps the most memorable line from James Cameron’s cinematic masterpiece.

“I want to thank everyone here, and hasta la vista, baby!” he said to an applause. “Thank you.”

Johnson was forced to resign following dozens of defections from his government by members of his own party.

The BBC noted:

Months of unremitting political turbulence spiked on Tuesday when his health secretary and chancellor quit within 10 minutes of each other over the PM’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a senior MP. This triggered a trickle of resignations and letters of no confidence from junior ministers and MPs that on Wednesday became a flood. That evening, a group of senior ministers went to Downing Street to try to persuade the PM to resign.

Johnson was initially defiant when calls for his resignation echoed across the U.K.

He finally announced on July 7 he would step down. He will remain prime minister until September 5, when a successor will be chosen.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

