Fox News’s national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin addressed the deaths of Fox News journalists covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine in an emotional and moving moment one rarely sees from a well-respected reporter.

News broke yesterday that a Russian artillery attack killed veteran camera operator Pierre Zakrzewski and local Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova, who went by Sasha. Reporter Benjamin Hall was also injured in the blast, who remains hospitalized, though the severity of his injuries is not yet confirmed.

The death of these two has sent shockwaves through Fox News, who are understandably grief-stricken over the loss of life of two people committed to telling the true story of the brutal invasion by Russian forces into Ukraine. Appearing on Special Report, Griffin finished her report from the Pentagon before adding a word about this sad development.

“Bret, a word about our colleagues Pierre, Sasha, and Ben Hall tonight. The loss and pain we feel is enormous,” Griffin opened, “but if ever there were a time that the world needed journalists, reporters, risking their lives to tell these stories, to tell the truth, it’s now.” Griffin held back tears as she finished, saying, “Without a free press, the autocrats win. We will redouble our efforts to honor these colleagues and all reporters in harm’s way tonight.”

Bret Baier followed Griffin by adding, “Your feelings are our feelings tonight.”

