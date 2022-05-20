Jacky Eubanks, a Trump-backed candidate for Michigan’s state Senate, vowed in an interview with Michael Voris of Church Militant to ban contraception if she gets the chance.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Eubanks, who supports Trump’s debunked allegations the 2020 election was stolen, in December 2021, noting she “has taken it upon herself to go out and document voter fraud.”

Voris began the interview claiming that after the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion signaling the end of Roe v. Wade the left became “completely uncorked.”

“They are coming after your gay marriage next, coming after your birth control after that and everything else,” Voris said, summarizing his take on what the left is saying.

“Well, you know what? Yeah, absolutely,” Voris continued, while Eubanks interjected, “Yes.”

Eubanks responded, “you cannot have a successful society outside of the Christian moral order and things like abortion and things like gay marriage are outside of the Christian moral order, and they lead to chaos and destruction and a culture of death.”

Voris then asked Eubanks how she would deal with media calling her “loony” for her views.

“Would that ever come to a vote in the Michigan state legislature, and if it should, I would have to side with it should not be legal,” she said in an interview taped last week, but that has since gone viral online.

“I think that people believe that birth control is better… because, ‘Oh then you won’t get pregnant and you won’t need to have an abortion.’ But I think it gives people the false sense of security that they can have consequence-free sex. And that’s not true! And, it’s not correct,” she argued.

“Sex ought to be between one man and one woman in the confines of marriage… and open to life. Absolutely,” she concluded.

