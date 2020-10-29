WATCH: Tense Skirmish Between MSNBC’s Ruhle and Peter Navarro Boils Over After She Asks About Trump’s Mysterious $400M Debtor

A tense conversation between an MSNBC anchor and a top advisor to President Donald Trump bubbled over in the closing stages after the commander-in-chief’s mysterious $400 million debtor was brought up.

In an interview on MSNBC Live Thursday, anchor Stephanie Ruhle and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro primarily discussed the third quarter U.S. GDP 33.1 percent increase. Debate on that subject was tense but cordial — with Ruhle getting Navarro to concede that it’s premature to take a “victory lap,” and the MSNBC anchor, in turn, acknowledging that the Trump-negotiated USMCA trade pact “has done a lot of positive things.”

But in the closing moments, Ruhle invoked the Trump’s $400 million debt — reported by The New York Times, which obtained the president’s taxes.

“From a national security perspective, do you think we need to know who President Trump personally owes over $400 million to in the next four years?” Ruhle asked. “I understand that he’s a businessperson. They owe all sorts of money, but it would be normal to disclose who they owe that money to.”

Navarro countered by promptly going the what about route — and name-dropping Hunter Biden.

“Well, the touché point here.. would be simply, ‘Do you think we ought to know more about Hunter Biden’s laptop and that?'” Navarro said. “So let’s not go there.”

After Navarro made an appeal for the conversation to remain policy-focused, Ruhle voiced her affirmation, but also landed a parting shot.

“Absolutely,” she said of Navarro’s pitch to stick to policy. “We should note Hunter Biden isn’t running for president. That argument has been debunked.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

