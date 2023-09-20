Don Jr. Sparks Chaos With Apparent Twitter Hack Announcing Trump Death — Read the Now-Deleted Posts

Former President Donald Trump has not passed away, despite his son’s social media feed claiming as much. It appears Donald Trump Jr.’s X/Twitter account was hacked.

Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, Don Jr. announced that he will, as a result of the death, be seeking the nation’s highest office instead of his father.

Mediaite cannot confirm the current health of the former president, but judging by other messages put up shortly after, it seems apparent that the former “first son” has been victim to a hacker. To wit, “Don, Jr.” then proclaimed the innocence of controversial crypto-king Richard Heart:

There was also a warning that “North Korea was about to get smoked”:

And then this Jeffrey Epstein “joke”:

The hacker was NOT afraid to offer some searing criticism of current President Joe Biden:

And nothing reveals the mindset of a hacker than a Logan Paul reference:

At roughly 9 a.m. the messages were deleted from Don Jr’s account, leaving only his most recent message promoting a Marjorie Taylor Greene book that was NOT apparently posted by a hacker:

Marjorie Taylor Greene pens tell-all, ‘setting the record straight’ | Washington Examiner https://t.co/vTOsdIn8pO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 19, 2023



