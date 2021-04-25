Donald Trump Jr. Fact Checked by Instagram for Posting Faked LeBron James Article

Donald Trump Jr.’s Instagram story was censored by Instagram for a faked LeBron James article that claimed James said, “We’re at the point where a girl can’t even stab her friends anymore.”

He posted the image and then shared it on his story where it was fact-checked.

The “See why” link leads to a fact check from both Politifact and Lead Stories that confirmed the story was posted.

LeBron made headlines this week for posting a photo of the officer that shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant and said “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.” James was roundly criticized by conservatives for the post.

Trump Jr. complained about the fact check in a follow up story saying, “So I get a fact check on a post removed and I post about it because I was very clear that the post was a parody and they fact check me on the story talking about getting the original fact check cleared from 3 different ‘fact checkers’ who very clearly didn’t actually read the post. Thanks Instagram.”

The post did say it was a fake story, “For the fact checkers this is a parody and not to be taken seriously!!! Though, if you listen to him it sounds more plausible than not… at least to me.”

The self-appointed General in the Meme Wars seems to be facing a counterattack.

