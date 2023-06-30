Elon Musk Fight With Mark Zuckerberg May Take Place in Roman Colosseum

The proposed fight between billionaire rivals Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg may take place in Rome’s Colosseum, according to both Musk and a new report.

“Some chance fight happens in Colosseum,” Musk tweeted on Thursday.

“Need to work on my endurance,” he added in a follow-up post, which included a clip of the Colosseum fight from Monty Python’s Life of Brian.

Musk’s suggestion was backed by a report published by TMZ, which claimed “an official from the government of Italy” had reached out to Zuckerberg about staging the fight in the ancient Colosseum.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell us … the Minister of Culture reached out to Zuckerberg a few days ago about staging what could be the biggest fight in the history of the world in the most fabled fight theater in history,” TMZ claimed, adding that multiple sources had told the news outlet that the proposed fight between Musk and Zuckerberg was likely to take place.

Zuckerberg — a Jiu Jitsu gold medalist — accepted Musk’s challenge to a cage match last week, responding, “Send me location.”

Musk challenged Zuckerberg to the fight after it was rumored that Zuckerberg’s Facebook was working on a competitor to Musk’s Twitter called “Threads.”

While the proposed fight has sparked great enthusiasm online, including from UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan, Musk’s mother was not so enthusiastic about the idea.

