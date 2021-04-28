Four Seasons Total Landscaping is making the most of the news about Rudy Giuliani, trolling him over latest developments from the federal criminal investigation he faces.

Investigators executed a search warrant of Giuliani’s apartment on Wednesday, confiscating several of his electronic devices for their probe into his alleged violations of U.S. lobbying laws. The news instantly made waves among the political media, and the former Donald Trump personal attorney responded to the search by denouncing it as “legal thuggery.”

Reporters swiftly converged on Giuliani’s apartment in Manhattan to carry the story, but Four Seasons Total Landscaping used it for their own ends on Twitter as they mockingly commented “Wrong apartment. We kicked him out months ago.”

Wrong apartment. We kicked him out months ago. pic.twitter.com/uDb84az8Qq — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@therealfstl1992) April 28, 2021

Need a refresher on why this is Grade A trolling? We’ve got you covered.

Giuliani held a press conference in front of the landscaping company’s garage doors back in November, which he used to kick off the Trump’s team doomed attempt to legally dispute the former president’s loss in the 2020 election. The locale was considered an odd venue for a press conference at the time, especially when people started wondering if the Trump campaign botched their attempt to set up shop at the Four Seasons hotel in Philadelphia.

Between Giuliani’s wild comments, the weirdness of the location, and the fact that the company is next to a crematorium and an adult book store, the press conference was broadly deemed a fiasco, drawing massive ridicule throughout the final months of Trump’s presidency.

