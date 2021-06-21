White House press secretary Jen Psaki got an unfortunate glimpse of what it was like to be Mike Pence on the day a fly perched on the former vice president.

Psaki called on NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe during her daily press briefing on Monday, but before the NPR correspondent asked her question, she told Psaki “I think there’s a fly on your head.”

Psaki immediately started her brushing her hair with her hand while offering thanks for the heads-up.

“At least its not a cicada!” Psaki exclaimed. Rascoe attempted to get back to her actual question about voting rights amid giggling from the room, with more offers of thanks from Psaki.

Psaki’s fly incident harkens back to when Pence faced off against his eventual successor, Kamala Harris, in a debate ahead of the 2020 election. A social media sensation ensued after a fly was very prominently spotted on the former vice president’s head during the debate. But as a relieved Psaki noted, at least she was spared the ordeal of CNN’s Manu Raju, who recently freaked out when he discovered a cicada crawling on his neck as he was about to deliver a live standup on Capitol Hill.

