Sacré Bleu! Quebec Health Ministry Apologizes for Linking to Pornhub in Tweet That Stayed Up for 40 Minutes

Quebec’s Ministry of Health and Social Services apologized on Thursday for tweeting a link to a video on Pornhub instead of a government page with Covid-19 data earlier in the day.

The account has more than 100,000 and the tweet with the NSFW link remained up for 40 minutes

“Due to a situation beyond our control, a link with inappropriate content was posted on our Twitter account,” the ministry tweeted. “We are looking for the causes. We are sorry for the inconvenience.”

En raison d’une situation hors de notre contrôle, un lien avec du contenu inapproprié a été publié sur notre compte Twitter. Nous en cherchons les causes. Nous sommes désolés des inconvénients. — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) April 14, 2022

Pornhub’s headquarters happens to be located in Montreal, Quebec.

The mistake is reminiscent of a gaffe by Canadian-born U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who in 2017 “liked” a pornographic clip on Twitter. Here is how the Washington Post described the video:

The video clip itself is just over two minutes, details of its contents mostly unprintable. It features a sectional sofa, the pornographic actress Cory Chase, her fictitious nude stepdaughter, and a very energetic young man. Cruz, of course, is nowhere to be seen in the footage, which has been floating around the Internet for more than a year.

It is unclear if the ministry also tweeted a clip of Cory Chase.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com