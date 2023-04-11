WATCH: Reporters Crack Wise About Trump Indictment And More During Easter Bunny White House Briefing

Former President Donald Trump’s indictment was one of the subjects reporters quizzed the Easter Bunny about during a visit to the White House briefing room.

Trump’s arrest and arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom over an indictment on 34 felony counts for crimes involving hush money payments to adult entertainment entrepreneur Stormy Daniels and others has taken over the media — and even invaded a light moment with a holiday mascot.

Just before White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s briefing Monday, the Easter Bunny took to the podium, as reporters quipped about Trump and joked about press staff while the bunny tried to coax them into asking the most important question of the holiday:

(White House Easter Bunny enters Press Briefing Room to greet press.) REPORTER: Who are you? REPORTER: Few questions, Karine? REPORTER: Is that Sean? REPORTER: Maybe you can comment on the Trump indictment? (Bunny gestures, blows kisses) REPORTERS: Thank you! (Bunny scans room) REPORTER: Happy Easter. Do you sign? REPORTER: Do you prefer carrots or sticks? (Bunny gesticulates quizzically) REPORTER: Oh you want questions? Where’s the chocolate? (Press staffer begins distributing candt from festive baskets) REPORTERS: AHHH! Thank you! (indistinct chatter, something about Skittles) (KJP enters, Bunny pantomimes startlement) MS. JEAN-PIERRE: All right, hop on out of here. Hop on out of here. (Laughs.) REPORTER: Bye! Bye Easter Bunny! MS. JEAN-PIERRE: (Laughs.) So — so for the second year in a row — Thank you, Easter Bunny. REPORTER: Thank you! MS. JEAN-PIERRE: For the second year in a wa- — row, we’ve turned the South Lawn of the White House into a school community where 30,000 people from across the country will participate in one of the White House most cherished traditions. This year’s theme is EGGucation.

After a brief topper, Jean-Pierre introduced White House National Security chief spokesman John Kirby, and ribbed him about the Easter Bunny’s appearance:

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: With that, I have some more guests that are supposed to come through that door any moment now. Timing? Okay. (Laughter.) (Admiral John Kirby enters the Press Briefing Room.) And so, finally, today — Q (Inaudible.) REPORTER: You look better in a rabbit suit! REPORTER: Was it hard to take off? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: He was — he was actually in the suit. No, just kidding. (Laughs.) Just kidding, Admiral. REPORTER: Interesting timing. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: He was not in a suit. Right. (Laughs.)

