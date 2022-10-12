What The? Dennis Prager Claims ‘There is No Secular Argument Against Adult Consensual Incest’

Right-wing commentator Dennis Prager peculiarly declared “there’s no secular argument against adult incest.”

About a month after Prager said there were “many nice slaveowners” living in the South before the Civil War, Jason Campbell flagged Prager on Tuesday when he argued that the Bible forbids men and women from wearing each others’ clothing. Prager concluded his show by claiming Leftism and the Bible are completely incompatible, then he went into a tangent where he said “none of you have a secular argument” against family incest.

He continued:

There’s no secular argument against adult incest. Brother and sister want to make love, what’s your argument? That they’re going to produce mentally retarded offspring? That’s nonsense. It takes many generations of inbreeding to do that. There is no secular argument against adult consensual incest. There is a religious argument — sex cannot enter family life. It’s a big taboo. See, people think we can live without the greatest source of wisdom and morality in the history of the world, the Bible. That’s what they think. Even some secular conservatives think that. They don’t realize that they’re living on the fumes of the Judeo-Christian value system. But if you ultimately extract those flowers from the soil that nurtured them, those flowers will wither and die. I don’t want to see that happen.

As one can see, Prager was claiming religion to be the only immediate preventative for incest because it supposedly takes generations before secularists can observe the genetic impact of inbreeding. From a scientific standpoint, however, humans tend to seek genetic diversity as Prager’s fellow conservative, Dr. Mehmet Oz, once explained.

A resurfaced interview from 2014 recently drew media shock since Oz made the argument that incest is “not a big problem” as long as it’s not with anyone’s first cousin. During that same conversation, Oz explained that most individuals “naturally crave people who are not so like us” when it comes to mating.

