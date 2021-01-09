BREAKING: VP Pence Will Attend Biden-Harris Inauguration (Trump Still Not Going)

Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, CNN is reporting.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reported that sources had previously told him that Pence was “likely” to attend inauguration, but “it seems this is firmed up after Joe Biden yesterday made clear he would like to see Vice President Pence attend the inauguration, he would be honored to see Vice President Pence to attend.”

President Donald Trump, in one of his final tweets before being permanently suspended from Twitter, announced that he would not be attending the inauguration. As Diamond noted, this will be the first time since the 1800s that a president will not attend his successor’s inauguration to mark the peaceful transition of power.

CNN also reported that Trump has still not reached out to Pence since the riot at the Capitol, and the two have not spoken.

