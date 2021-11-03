Democratic Rep. Says Biden Wasn’t Elected ‘To Be FDR’: People Wanted Him ‘To Be Normal and Stop the Chaos’

In the wake of notable Democratic election losses, one member of Congress is expressing some frustration with her party and President Joe Biden.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is a Virginia Democrat who told colleagues in a post-2020 election call “no one should say ‘defund the police’ ever again.”

Some Democrats have been similarly sounding alarm this week after Republicans won big in Virginia and the New Jersey gubernatorial race was much closer than expected.

Spanberger told The New York Times that Democrats “were so willing to take seriously a global pandemic, but we’re not willing to say, ‘Yeah, inflation is a problem, and supply chain is a problem, and we don’t have enough workers in our work force.'”

“We gloss over that and only like to admit to problems in spaces we dominate,” she added.

Spanberger even rejected the idea that Biden was elected to be an FDR-like Democrat:

Ms. Spanberger said Mr. Biden must not forget that, for many voters, his mandate was quite limited: to remove former President Donald J. Trump from their television screens and to make American life ordinary again. “Nobody elected him to be F.D.R., they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos,” she said, alluding to the sweeping agenda the president is seeking to enact with the thinnest of legislative majorities.

