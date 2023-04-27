Fox & Friends Goes OFF on ‘Compliant’ White House Press Corps After Photo Shows Biden’s ‘Pre-Scripted’ Calls to Reporters

Fox & Friends had a FIELD DAY with President Joe Biden’s joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after photos surfaced of cards listing reporters’ names and topics of discussion.

RNC’s oppo research Twitter account caught the image, which was amplified as a means to embarrass the sitting president. Under the caption “Question #1,” Biden’s notes displayed the name, pronunciation, and portrait of Los Angeles Times White House reporter Courtney Subramanian, along with a general summary of her yet-t0-be-asked question about “reshoring semiconductor manufacturing.”

“So it had the reporter Q&A at the top. You can see it had the date,” Ainsley Earhardt correctly noted. “And then someone wrote in question number one, it has her name with her pronunciation, the Los Angeles Times. And then it lists her question, a summary of her yet-to-be-asked question about reshoring and semiconductor manufacturing. And sure enough, she was the first person called on, and she went on to ask a question about semiconductor manufacturing.”

Fox & Friends showed the image and then aired the question by LA Times reporter Courtney Subramanian.

Brian Kilmeade was flabbergasted by the granular coordination on clear display. “That means they have to have a well-executed plan there. I mean, people say you have a compliant press. I never thought this compliant. That means somebody in the White House walked up and asked, how would you like to ask a question? Can you tell me exactly the one you’ll ask? They wrote it out verbatim. They got her headshot. They put it on the card.”

It does not appear that question was listed verbatim. However, his broader criticism still seems both valid and standard operation procedure for most White House Communications teams and the reporters covering the White House.

“But it’s unbelievable that they would be this type of scripting going on,” Kilmeade continued before hedging slightly. “Now, I understand that they’ll walk up and say, guys, foreign policy, domestic, you know, we have any questions for the South Korean president? I understand there’s got to be some organization, but this is unbelievable.”

They then aired a clip of former White House Press Secretary under Trump, Kayleigh McEnany, who appeared on Hannity Wednesday night and offered “The idea that a presidential press conference, you would be given the questions in advance and be able to write down a first question and the exact question from the reporter, that is an inconceivable thought to me as a former press secretary.”

“Trump used to work the line and say, you go, go, go, go,” Kilmeade reminisced, “Nobody really knew what they were going to ask. And what do you think the chances are if he says, Oh, I’d like to ask the president about Hunter, because the next day was bring your Child to Work Day. But he was also going to say, you know, well, about the Hunter investigation, do you think that person would have been called on?”

Steve Doocy responsibly chimed in, “We don’t know how the communications team got that question. The L.A. Times should probably explain,” then later added, “We don’t know how they got it. So, you know, let’s not speculate. We don’t know how that reporter’s question did.”

Watch above via Fox News.

