Fox’s John Roberts Suggests Hunter Biden Informant’s Indictment Might Lend Him Credibility: ‘You Probably Know Who Else Is Working With’ the Chinese

Fox News’ John Roberts suggested that the arrest of Gal Luft on a variety of charges related to his representation of foreign clients might lend credibility to Luft’s allegations against the Biden family on Tuesday.

Luft has claimed that the Biden family accepted bribes from a Chinese source with ties to the military and that he previously provided the Department of Justice with evidence of as much.

But Luft’s indictment, which was unsealed on Monday, accuses Luft of acting as an unregistered foreign agent on behalf of Chinese, arms trafficking, violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, and making false statements to federal agents.

After being arrested by U.S. authorities in Cyprus in February, Luft fled while out on bail and is currently a fugitive.

Roberts argued that the charges against him, however, do not necessarily disprove his claims about the Biden family:

We talked about this fellow, Gal Luft, who has been arrested and charged with being an unregistered foreign agent of China. Luft insists that he told the FBI about potential corrupt ties between the Biden family and China. The fact that he’s been arrested now and is being accused of being an agent of China has got the left just, you know, having a field day with this saying it shreds his credibility. But, the flip side of that coin is if you’re accused of being a foreign agent for China, you probably know who else is working with them.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) responded to the suggestion by marveling that “the amazing this is we don’t prosecute foreign corruption and failure to register as a foreign agent when it’s Hunter Biden.”

“We do when it’s somebody who’s specifically accusing and says they have information about the wrongdoing of the Biden family. Again, this is the kind of questions that the FBI director won’t answer, but he will be asked,” he continued.

Watch above via Fox News.

