A new poll published by ABC/Ipsos reveals some very good political news for the Biden Administration in his first seven weeks. 72% of those polled approved of the administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and 75% approve of the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine.

From the poll:

President Biden earns high marks for his handling of the coronavirus and the economic recovery, but a majority of Americans disapprove of the job he’s doing with the situation at the border and on gun violence. Overall, around three in four Americans approve of how Biden is handling the distribution of coronavirus vaccines (75%) and the response to the virus itself (72%). Sixty percent approve of how Biden is handling the country’s economic recovery.

It doesn’t seem that long ago that political experts were all in agreement that the only thing that newly-elected President Joe Biden would be judged on would be his handling of Covid-19 and the increased distribution of the vaccine.

Biden pledged a goal of 100 million doses within his first 100 days, a notably attainable goal given that vaccinations had already reached a 1milloon dose per day rate. But as of Monday, over 140 million doses have been administered, according to Our World in Data, and at over 3 million daily doses, there should be roughly 230 million vaccinations administered by the 100-day watermark of the Biden administration.

As for the broader handling of Covid-19 and the ill-effects of the pandemic, Biden passed a $1.9 trillion relief bill that, according to a Morning Consult poll, had the bipartisan support of 75% approval, despite the fact that not one single Republican member of Congress voted for its passage.

The poll does not include all good news for the Biden Administration. According to the poll, Biden is “underwater on both gun violence and the situation at the border, as a majority disapprove of his handling of those issues (57% each).” It also revealed that most Americans (54%) “believe the situation with migrants and unaccompanied children showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border is currently a crisis. Forty-two percent characterize the situation as a serious problem, but not a crisis. Just four percent say it is not a serious problem.”

