President Joe Biden appeared to lose patience with Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy, who once again got in a question after the Commander in Chief left the podium following his urgent plea for Americans to get vaccinated.

Biden promised American citizens that, if they were fully vaccinated, they no longer needed to wear masks during a May 13 Rose Garden event.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask,” Biden said that day, summarizing new CDC guidance and encouraging more Americans to get the jab. “Get vaccinated — or wear a mask until you do.”

Earlier this week, however, the CDC updated their guidance for areas of the country seeing a spike in infections to encourage the wearing of masks indoors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens.

Doocy echoed a similar question he’s asked in White House Press Briefings as Biden walked away, but the President nonetheless stopped to address the Fox News reporter’s query. “In May you made it sound like the vaccine was to lose the mask forever,” Doocy clarified his question again — after the first was somewhat lost in a din of fellow press shouts.

Wanting to clarify, Biden said, “That was true at the time. I thought people would understand that getting vaccinated made a gigantic difference.” He then explained that things have changed, namely a new spike in hospitalizations among unvaccinated citizens caused by the delta variant of the potentially deadly Covid-19 contagion.

“What happened was a new variant came along, they didn’t get vaccinated, it spread more rapidly and people are getting sick,” a clearly annoyed Biden shot back. “That’s the difference.”

And with that Biden walked out of the East Room, which played host to Thursday’s event.

Watch above via Fox News

