President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a press conference at the White House today following a meeting between the world leaders. The event is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Merkel’s visit to the White House could be her last since she is expected to retire from politics after 15 years in office. It is likely that the two of them will use their discussions to chart the future of diplomatic relations between Germany and the United States.

At the news conference, the two will likely be asked about any lingering effects from the rift between the two countries during the Trump years. There are also numerous matters of foreign policy that might arise.

One question they might face is how the two countries will revive the international economy after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Another question might revolve around their thoughts on how to deal with China, particularly regarding the massive amounts of trade Germany does with the country. It is also possible there will be questions about Biden’s move to pull U.S. forces out of Afghanistan, or America’s opposition to Nord Stream 2, the developing natural gas pipeline that will run from Germany to Russia.

