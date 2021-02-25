WATCH LIVE: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds Briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to deliver her daily briefing at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Biden administration is roughly five weeks old, and there is no shortage of news items certain to come up in Thursday’s briefing.

The nomination of OMB director Neera Tanden appears to still be in peril as Republican senators (and Democrat Joe Manchin) have come down with the vapors over her mean and partisan tweets, something that was apparently not an issue during Ric Grennel’s nomination, or the entirety of former President Donald Trump’s presidency. President Joe Biden, however, is standing by Tanden in hopes that the winds of her confirmation will change.

Other issues sure to come up? A $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill that the Biden administration wants to pass with a simple majority through budget reconciliation. Republican senators have criticized a number of line items in the bill, though polling data shows the vast majority of Americans are in support of a large relief measure.

And border immigration in the time of Covid — in particular the housing of undocumented minors — was a significant issue during the Trump administration, and some are trying to “both-sides” the issue under Biden, though the child separation policies are clearly very different under the two administrations.

Watch live above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]iaite.com