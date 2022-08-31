‘Whatever She Says, I Agree With’: Joe Biden Pops In On Jill’s Meeting to Address Teacher Shortages

Look, there’s been a lot of doom and gloom and hyper-alarmist stuff in the news lately, so here: something to chuckle at for a change.

First Lady Jill Biden held a conference at the White House on Wednesday alongside Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. This was Mrs. Biden’s first public event since recovering from Covid-19, and the panel was focused on discussing the country’s teacher shortage and improving pay for educators.

Towards the end of the discussion, Walsh was giving an outline of the Biden administration’s efforts to promote apprenticeships that would intertwine with boosting the teaching profession. Walsh eventually told the room “I’m gonna stop talking right now” because the door swung open and there was the president.

“Whatever she says, I agree with,” Biden chirped, much to the room’s amusement. Mr. Biden left right after saying that, and as everyone was laughing, his wife turned to Walsh saying “speaking of partners…”

“That’s a wrap,” Walsh declared thereafter to another round of laughs.

So there, a little hump-day levity for everyone.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com