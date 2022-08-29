NBC’s Ben Collins Claims Even a Dead Body Being Found in Mar-a-Lago Boxes Wouldn’t Convince Trump Supporters He’s Guilty

Even a dead body being discovered at Mar-a-Lago by the FBI would not convince supporters to consider Donald Trump might be guilty of something, NBC’s Ben Collins theorized.

Discussing the FBI’s raid of the property and the release of the affidavit behind the search warrant, Collins blasted Trump supporters as extremists looking for “people they can target” while ignoring the accusations against the former president.

“They’re looking for people they can target, they’re looking for people they can dox and harass. They’re not looking for an end game here. They could have found a body in these boxes and that wouldn’t have been enough for them. They would have been like, ‘Oh, that’s somebody else’s body, it’s not — Donald Trump had nothing to do with that body,'” Collins said on MSNBC.

According to the reporter, the strategy is to “keep stalling” and “keep delaying” to make the investigation look like the “political persecution” of Trump.

“The endgame is to keep stalling, keep delaying, keep pushing this forward, keep making it look like some sort of political persecution, and then, you know, there is no possible way this ends for them other than political persecution,” he said.

Tweeting a clip of his appearance out on Monday, Collins made his point even clearer, calling “Trumpism” a political movement that has morphed into a “violent fairytale of revenge on political enemies.”

“It’s about retribution, not facts,” he wrote.

Trump is being accused of keeping allegedly classified documents from the White House, though he has denied any wrongdoing and referred to the investigation as a “witch hunt.”

“When are the great Agents, and others, in the FBI going to say ‘we aren’t going to take it anymore,” he wrote on Truth Social in one of his latest critiques of the investigation.

Watch above via MSNBC

