Fox’s Sean Hannity nabbed former President Donald Trump’s first sit-down interview since leaving office, and the result was a huge ratings win for both Hannity and Fox on Monday.

Hannity was first in both total viewership, with 4.09 million, and in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54, with a whopping 836,000, according to data from Nielsen. Tucker Carlson Tonight was second, with 3.4 million total viewers, and 656,000 in the demo. The Five was third in total viewers, with 2.91 million, and fourth in the demo, with 497,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth in total viewers, with 2.83 million, and had 445,000 in the demo. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.45 million, and third in the demo, with 509,000. The first hour of CNN’s The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer was fifth in the demo, with 465,000 (1.76 million viewers total).

Fox News won in total day, averaging nearly 1.7 million total viewers, and 332,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.33 million, and third in the demo, with 205,000. CNN averaged the fewest viewers in total day, with 1.12 million, and was second in the demo, with 320,000.

Fox, boosted by Hannity’s interview with Trump, had a decisive win in prime time, averaging 3.31 million total viewers, and 667,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 2.13 million, and third in the demo, with 326,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.37 million, and second in the demo, with 433,000.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends had another win, with 1.23 million total viewers, and 225,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 983,000 total viewers, and 147,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 495,000 total viewers, and 122,000 in the demo.

On Saturday morning, Fox’s special coverage of the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, hosted by Martha MacCallum, was also a ratings win for the network, averaging nearly 2.3 million total viewers, and 365,000 in the demo. CNN was second, with 1.81 million total viewers, and 359,000 in the demo, and MSNBC was third, with 1.22 million total viewers, and 159,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]